Tuesday, February 27, 2024
Ukraine claims it shot down another Russian combat jet

By Dylan Malyasov
The commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, Mykola Oleshchuk, reported via Telegram that Ukrainian air forces have successfully shot down yet another Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber on the Eastern front.

“Minus one more Su-34 on the Eastern front,'” read the message on Telegram.

The Sukhoi Su-34, known as the “Fullback” in NATO reporting, serves as Russia’s premier frontline fighter-bomber, primarily designed for executing precision strikes on ground targets with guided bombs or long-range guided missiles.

Equipped with advanced radar systems, the Su-34 is capable of deploying modern Russian air-to-air missiles and glide bombs.

Each aircraft comes with a hefty price tag of approximately $36 million, the Su-34 stands as one of the Russian military’s most expensive aircraft.

According to Ukraine’s General Staff, the period from February 24, 2022, to February 21, 2024, witnessed the destruction of 338 aircraft and 325 helicopters belonging to the Russian forces by Ukrainian forces.

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

