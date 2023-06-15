Thursday, June 15, 2023
UK fighter jets intercept three Russian military aircraft

Royal Air Force courtesy photo

Royal Air Force Typhoon fighter jets have intercepted a formation of Russian military planes that were flying near NATO airspace, defense officials have revealed.

The RAF Typhoon fighters from 140 Expeditionary Air Wing intercepted two Russian Su-27 Flanker fighter jets and related Il-20 Coot electronic intelligence aircraft over the Baltic Sea.

“The Russian aircraft failed to comply with international norms by not liaising with relevant FIRs,” UK officials reportedly added.

The British military said that the planes were traveling over international waters and “none of [its] airspace has been interrupted.”

Russia’s consistent military activity in the Baltic region raises concerns amid increased tensions between Russia and the West over the war in Ukraine.

