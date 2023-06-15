UK fighter jets intercept three Russian military aircraft

Royal Air Force Typhoon fighter jets have intercepted a formation of Russian military planes that were flying near NATO airspace, defense officials have revealed.

The RAF Typhoon fighters from 140 Expeditionary Air Wing intercepted two Russian Su-27 Flanker fighter jets and related Il-20 Coot electronic intelligence aircraft over the Baltic Sea.

“The Russian aircraft failed to comply with international norms by not liaising with relevant FIRs,” UK officials reportedly added.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The British military said that the planes were traveling over international waters and “none of [its] airspace has been interrupted.”

Russia’s consistent military activity in the Baltic region raises concerns amid increased tensions between Russia and the West over the war in Ukraine.