U.S. tells Congress of plans to sell HIMARS launchers to Italy

The U.S. State Department has sanctioned a Foreign Military Sale (FMS) to Italy, approving the potential sale of M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) alongside essential equipment and support.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency said that this deal, valued at $400 million, aims to enhance Italy’s defense capabilities and bolster interoperability with allied forces.

Italy’s requested acquisition comprises twenty-one M142 HIMARS and one M31A2 Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System Unitary (GMLRS-U) High Explosive (HE) Pods, equipped with Insensitive Munitions Propulsion System (IMPS). The proposed sale also encompasses a comprehensive array of support equipment, including Universal Fielding Modules, tactical radios, intercom systems, training kits, maintenance tools, spare parts, and logistical support elements.

“The proposed sale will improve Italy’s capability to meet current and future threats and enhance its interoperability with U.S. and other allied forces. Italy will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces,” affirmed the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) in its notification to Congress.

The M142 HIMARS, manufactured by Lockheed Martin Corp in the United States, has exhibited its formidable effectiveness in conflict zones, notably in the ongoing war in Ukraine. Ukrainian forces have leveraged these long-range artillery systems, donated by the United States, to target Russian forces in the occupied regions with remarkable precision.

This sale marks a strategic investment, empowering Italy to fortify its defense infrastructure, expand its operational capabilities, and reinforce collaborative efforts with international allies.

The proposed acquisition remains subject to Congress’s final approval.