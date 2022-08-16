Tuesday, August 16, 2022
U.S Marines demonstrate air-combat power of its Ospreys

NewsMaritime Security
By Colton Jones
Modified date:
Photo by Anakin Smith

U.S Marines with Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 26 have demonstrated air-combat power of its MV-22B Osprey aircraft at Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, Aug. 9, 2022.

According to a press release from 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, MAG-26 demonstrated air-combat power they provide to the Marine Air-Ground Task Force by ensuring the five MV-22B Osprey squadrons are ready to deploy at a moment’s notice.

The MV-22B Osprey is a tiltrotor V/STOL aircraft designed as the medium-lift replacement for the CH-46E Sea Knight assault support helicopter.

The Osprey can operate as a helicopter or a turboprop aircraft and offers twice the speed, six times the range, and three times the payload of the CH-46E.

The Osprey aircraft utilizes tiltrotor technology to combine the vertical performance of a helicopter with the speed and range of a fixed-wing aircraft. With its rotors in vertical position, it can take off, land and hover like a helicopter. Once airborne, it can convert to a turboprop airplane capable of high-speed, high-altitude flight.

Executive Editor

About this Author

Colton Jones
Colton Jones is technology editor for Defenсe Blog. He has written about emerging technology in military magazines and elsewhere.

