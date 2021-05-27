U.S. Army awards contract to Oshkosh Defense for new heavy support vehicles

The defense arm of U.S. truckmaker Oshkosh Corp. was awarded a contract from the U.S. Army Contracting Command for new heavy support vehicles.

The contract, announced Wednesday by the U.S. Department of Defense, is worth more than $26 million.

The contract was awarded as part of the U.S. Army’s Foreign Military Sales program.

Oshkosh Defense was awarded a contract for procurement of M978A4 Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck Tankers, M984A4 Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck Wreckers and M1070A1 Heavy Equipment Transporters, according to the Department of Defense contract announcements.

The work, which is is expected to be complete in Jan 2023, will be performed in Wisconsin, where Oshkosh builds the specials trucks and military vehicles.

It is reported that the contract was signed as part of the Egyptian support program and the new military vehicles is intended for the country’s armed forces.