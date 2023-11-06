Oshkosh Defense secures $208 million contract for JLTVs

Oshkosh Defense has announced a substantial contract awarded by the U.S. Army Contracting Command – Detroit Arsenal.

The contract, valued at $208 million, includes the procurement of Oshkosh Defense’s Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTV), along with trailers (JLTV-T) and associated packaged and installed kits. These vehicles will be provided to the U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps, and U.S. Air Force.

The JLTV, designed as a worthy successor to the aging up-armored HMMWV fleet, brings to the forefront a vehicle with enhanced protection, mobility, and payload capacity. Oshkosh Defense’s JLTV has garnered acclaim for its purpose-built modular design, which can be readily configured to meet mission-specific requirements, encompassing weapon systems, protection kits, communications, and other essential equipment. Remarkably, it accommodates over 100 diverse mission package configurations without compromising on mobility, protection, or transportability.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Since clinching the initial JLTV contract in 2015, Oshkosh Defense has seen orders for over 23,000 JLTVs for the U.S. Armed Forces, as well as NATO, Allied, and Coalition partners. The journey has been marked by a steadfast commitment to continuous improvement and innovation, evident in Oshkosh’s possession of over 125 patents and patent applications associated with the JLTV family of vehicles and related technologies.

George Mansfield, Vice President and General Manager of Defense Programs at Oshkosh Defense, reflected on the accomplishment, saying, “We spent the last decade committed to learning, improving processes, establishing a robust supply chain, as well as a world-class team of experts to design and produce the most reliable light tactical vehicle in the industry. We are extremely proud of our execution of the JLTV program, including its reputation as a model procurement project due to consistent on-schedule and under-budget production.”

Oshkosh Defense, a globally recognized leader in military vehicle systems, remains dedicated to supporting NATO allies seeking to modernize their Armed Forces and safeguard their soldiers. With JLTV orders or commitments from eight international customers, Oshkosh Defense aims to make the proven Oshkosh JLTV available through Direct Commercial Sales (DCS).

Mansfield concluded with a commitment to further collaboration with the U.S. Army in their modernization efforts, including projects such as the Robotic Combat Vehicle and Stryker Medium Caliber Weapon System.

Oshkosh Defense is scheduled to produce JLTVs into Q1FY2025, with the Aftermarket team committed to servicing and supporting Oshkosh-built JLTVs for years to come.