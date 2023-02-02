Thursday, February 2, 2023
Turkey’s first Hurjet light combat aircraft enters ground testing

By Dylan Malyasov
Türkiye’s first Hurjet light combat aircraft developed and produced by the Turkish Aerospace Industries has entered the ground test phase.

The new advanced jet trainer and light attack aircraft rolled out to the public and completed the first engine run-up test.

Hurjet is a single-engine, tandem seat, supersonic advanced trainer and light combat aircraft designed to replace the Northrop T-38 Talon in the trainer role and also to supplement the General Dynamics F-16 Fighting Falcon for close air support.

Within the scope of the project, it is planned to produce two prototypes of flyable aircraft and one static and one fatigue test aircraft to be used in test activities.

The light combat aircraft has a length of 13.6 meters, a wingspan of 9.5 meters, a height of 5.1 meters, and a wing area of ​​35 square meters.

Recently, the Defense Industry Executive Committee decided to place the first Hurjet order for the Turkish Air Force Command. The Hurjet Project, which was initiated with TAI’s own resources, thus took on the armor of the state.

The intended date of service entry for the Hürjet is 2023.

