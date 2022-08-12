Truck crashes into Russian tactical missile system

A huge transporter carrying tactical ballistic missiles appears to have been involved in a car crash in Russia.
An image has emerged on social media that shows the aftermath of a bad car crash involving a Russian short-range ballistic missile system and a truck carrying bottles of water.
The accident occurred on Friday near the city of Armavir, near the turn of Kurganinsk in the Krasnodar region.
The military vehicle involved in the accident was Iskander’s transporter and loader vehicle on the MZKT-79306 chassis. The missile carrier did not suffer much, but the crew have been injured.
The 9K720 Iskander is a nuclear-capable Iskander-M short-range ballistic missile system produced and deployed by the Russian military.
According to Russian sources, the Iskander 9M723-series of quasi-ballistic missiles have a range of 400-500 kilometers (250-310 miles), while the 9M728/R-500 ground-launched cruise missile (GLCM) — frequently erroneously referred to as the Iskander-K — possesses a range of under 500 km. The export variant, the 9M720 has a reduced range of 280 km while carrying a 480 kg payload.
A Russian Iskander-M 9T250 transloader collided with a truck in Armavir.https://t.co/Bf72Jf85JK pic.twitter.com/zbD4xNrXKg
— Rob Lee (@RALee85) August 12, 2022