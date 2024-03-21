THAAD battery in Guam successfully completes evaluation

The U.S. Army said in a media release that Task Force Talon’s E-3 ADA THAAD Battery, stationed in Guam, recently concluded a rigorous Table VIII evaluation for the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system from March 11 to March 15, 2024.

This assessment, a pivotal measure of readiness and operational proficiency, underscores the unit’s critical role in defending Guam and its environs against potential ballistic missile threats.

The E-3 THAAD Battery, equipped with a state-of-the-art missile defense system, is tasked with defending Guam and its surrounding areas against potential ballistic missile threats. The successful completion of the Table VIII evaluation highlights the unit’s readiness to effectively deter and counter emerging threats, emphasizing its contribution to bolstering regional security in the Pacific.

Conducted under the scrutiny of senior Air Defense leaders from the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, and 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, the evaluation assessed the unit’s proficiency in missile defense operations. Chief Warrant Officer 4 Jennifer Burns, Lead Evaluator, emphasized the significance of Table VIII as the initial assessment in evaluating the Battery’s collective gunnery tasks.

Throughout the evaluation period, soldiers underwent rigorous training scenarios simulating combat conditions, including rapid deployment drills and simulated missile engagements. The comprehensive assessment aimed to evaluate the unit’s ability to deploy, operate, and maintain the THAAD system effectively.

Lt. Col. Jonathan Stafford, commander of TF Talon, commended the unit’s performance, stating, “The evaluators certified that all the crews from the THAAD battery were proficient on all aspects of the Defense of Guam mission. Great job, E-3!”

Completing the Table VIII evaluation reaffirms TF Talon’s commitment to excellence and its indispensable role in safeguarding peace and security in the Pacific. With Guam serving as a strategic outpost in the region, TF Talon’s presence is pivotal in deterring aggression and preserving stability in the Indo-Pacific theater.