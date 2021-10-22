Taiwanese fighter jets again intercept Chinese spy aircraft

Taiwanese Ministry of National Defense reported that one Chinese KJ-500 airborne early warning and control aircraft have entered Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone, or ADIZ.

“One PLA KJ-500 AEW&C entered Taiwan’s southwest ADIZ on October 22, 2021,” Friday’s statement said.

Taiwan’s Republic of China Air Force, or ROCAF, scrambled fighter jets to intercept People’s Liberation Army Navy Air Force KJ-500H AEW&C aircraft.

Friday’s intercept follows similar encounters earlier this month in which Taiwanese jets intercepted Chinese on dozen separate occasions.

On Thursday, country’s Air Force fighter jets intercepted two Chinese J-16 and two J-11 fighter jets entered Taiwan’s southwest ADIZ.

Moreover, Taiwan’s Ministry of Defense said that its fighter jets intercepted a total of 52 Chinese military jets that flew into its air defense zone on 4 October.