Sweden to provide Ukraine with largest aid package yet

The Swedish government has unveiled its largest military aid package to Ukraine, valued at 7.1 billion Swedish kronor ($680 million).

This package, amounting to 7.1 billion Swedish kronor, marks the 15th aid package Sweden has sent to Ukraine.

“At its core, this is about humanity and integrity,” Defense Minister Paul Jonson stated at a press conference.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

“It’s also about protecting values and interests that are important to Sweden and Swedish interests,” he added.

One billion kronor will be allocated for the procurement of military vehicles, weapons, assault craft and equipment through various funds, while another billion will go towards ordering new Combat Vehicles 90 (CV90) for Ukraine.

400 million Swedish kronor will be directed to various educational initiatives for Ukrainians.

According to Paul Jonson, the new support package has been specifically tailored to meet Ukraine’s needs.

Together with previous support packages Sweden has already sent to Ukraine, the country has provided a total of slightly over 30 billion Swedish kronor.