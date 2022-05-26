Sweden awards contract to Saab for new torpedo tube for lightweight torpedos

Swedish aerospace and defense company Saab announced an order from the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration for a new torpedo tube for lightweight torpedos.

According to a press release from Saab, the order value is approximately SEK 150 million ($15 million), and there is an option to increase the quantity of the order. Deliveries will take place during 2023.

The new torpedo tube will have the customer designation Tub m/20 in Sweden, and will replace the tube currently in use on the Swedish Navy’s corvettes.

“The new torpedo tube will enhance and future proof Sweden’s capability for operating lightweight torpedoes from surface ships, thereby helping their anti-submarine capabilities,” says Niclas Kolmodin, head of Saab’s business unit Underwater Systems.

The tube is designed to meet future requirements, enabling a larger torpedo payload as well as easier and more user-friendly loading and unloading. Saab designed the launch system to provide higher availability and to enable surveillance of the tube from a naval command and control center. The torpedo tube was developed when Finland placed its order for the Saab New Lightweight Torpedo for its Pohjanmaa class corvettes.