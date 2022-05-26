Thursday, May 26, 2022
type here...

Sweden awards contract to Saab for new torpedo tube for lightweight torpedos

NewsMaritime Security
By Colton Jones
Modified date:
Image credit: Saab

Swedish aerospace and defense company Saab announced an order from the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration for a new torpedo tube for lightweight torpedos.

According to a press release from Saab, the order value is approximately SEK 150 million ($15 million), and there is an option to increase the quantity of the order. Deliveries will take place during 2023.

The new torpedo tube will have the customer designation Tub m/20 in Sweden, and will replace the tube currently in use on the Swedish Navy’s corvettes.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

“The new torpedo tube will enhance and future proof Sweden’s capability for operating lightweight torpedoes from surface ships, thereby helping their anti-submarine capabilities,” says Niclas Kolmodin, head of Saab’s business unit Underwater Systems.

The tube is designed to meet future requirements, enabling a larger torpedo payload as well as easier and more user-friendly loading and unloading. Saab designed the launch system to provide higher availability and to enable surveillance of the tube from a naval command and control center. The torpedo tube was developed when Finland placed its order for the Saab New Lightweight Torpedo for its Pohjanmaa class corvettes.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

Executive Editor

About this Author

Colton Jones
Colton Jones is technology editor for Defenсe Blog. He has written about emerging technology in military magazines and elsewhere.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© 2014-2022 Defence Blog - online military magazine