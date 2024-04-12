Friday, April 12, 2024
Honduras orders more H145 helicopters from Airbus

By Colton Jones
Ole Meisen screen grab

The Ministry of Defense of Honduras has contracted Airbus to supply two additional Airbus H145 helicopters.

According to a press release from Airbus, these versatile aircraft will play a crucial role in various missions, including passenger and cargo transport, search and rescue operations, firefighting, and medical evacuations, strengthening the country’s response capabilities in the face of natural disasters and emergencies.

This acquisition comes as part of Honduras’ strategic vision to modernize its aerial fleet, following an initial order placed in April 2023 for two H145s. Minister of Defense José Manuel Zelaya emphasized the significance of these helicopters, especially in a region prone to hurricanes, wildfires, and other natural calamities. The expanded fleet of six H145s will provide essential support to safeguard the population and assist during crises.

Alberto Robles, Head of Airbus Helicopters in Latin America, expressed pride in the collaboration with Honduras, highlighting the adaptability and reliability of the H145 in diverse climatic and geographic conditions. With its enhanced payload capacity and superior performance, the H145 stands as a versatile platform for a wide range of missions, including firefighting in challenging environments.

The H145’s track record of over 1,600 helicopters in service worldwide, with more than 7.5 million flight hours, underscores its reputation for reliability and efficiency.

As noted by the company, with over 120 units currently operational in Latin America, the H145 has proven its capability to meet the region’s demanding operational needs.

