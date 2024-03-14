Thursday, March 14, 2024
South Korea conducts urban warfare training amid tensions with North Korea

By Dylan Malyasov
Photo by Jang Jeong-woo

The South Korean Army is intensifying its efforts to ensure the effectiveness of its armored vehicles in urban environments in preparation for potential provocations from North Korea.

Recently, the 53rd Infantry Division of the South Korean Army conducted practical maneuvering exercises with wheeled armored vehicles along the area spanning from Gwangandaegyo Bridge to Busanhang Bridge in Busan. This exercise aimed to prepare for potential infiltration and provocations, focusing on establishing efficient operational procedures for wheeled armored vehicles in urban settings and enhancing the readiness of integrated defense operations.

As South Korea’s second most populous city, with over 3.4 million residents, Busan provides a realistic urban environment for training scenarios. The division prioritized developing driving skills tailored to urban conditions, ensuring rapid deployment of wheeled armored vehicles in densely populated areas, and establishing safety protocols integrated with defense components to enhance operational effectiveness.

Lieutenant Colonel Jo Seung-min, the commanding officer of the maneuver battalion, emphasized the importance of conducting realistic training exercises to enhance the operational capabilities of wheeled armored vehicles. He underscored the significance of seamless integration with defense elements to safeguard the Busan area effectively.

By conducting urban warfare exercises, the South Korean Army aims to ensure its readiness to respond swiftly and effectively to any contingency.

