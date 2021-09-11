SNC to keep U.S. Army communications safe

Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC) advanced its technology expertise in encryption key management technology in being selected for development and competitive production of the new U.S. Army’s Next Generation Load Device-Medium (NGLD-M).

The contract award carries a potential value of $774 million over 10 years.

NGLD-M will allow soldiers to communicate securely using advanced cryptographic keys, a method of protecting information and communications through the use of encrypted keys, or codes. The technology will allow soldiers to access Communication Security (COMSEC) products over the network using advanced cryptographic algorithms, providing simplified operations for soldiers and increased security for Department of Defense (DOD) network systems.

“SNC is honored to have delivered encryption key management capabilities to U.S. DOD and other customers for more than 18 years,” said CEO Fatih Ozmen. “Secure communications is critical to virtually every national security mission for every customer.”

Since 2005, SNC has manufactured and delivered hundreds of thousands of Simple Key Loaders (SKL), which are the predecessor to the NGLD-M. SKLs have been long regarded as the gold standard for key loaders, also referred to as fill devices. The sheer number of devices produced and delivered demonstrates SNC’s commitment to national security and defense.

As an upgrade to SKL, NGLD-M will provide soldiers with an advanced cryptographic key loading capability to enable secure DOD Key Management Infrastructure (KMI) network systems.

SNC assembled an experienced and skilled NGLD-M team, partnering with ULTRA (LON:ULE) and L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) to ensure delivery of a certified, innovative and cost-effective solution to support a diverse community of users. Both companies add to SNC’s experience providing certified cryptographic solutions for the DOD and its mission partners.

This contract issued through U.S. Army Contracting Command office in Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland is in support of Program Executive Office Command Control Communication-Tactical objectives, including enabling secure high-speed, high-capacity voice, data and video communications for the U.S. Army, joint, coalition and other mission partners. Work on this contract will be performed in Sparks, Nevada and Fremont, California.