U.S. Army Soldiers to receive new encryption device to protect the joint network

U.S. Army is set to receive cryptographic key load devices as a new aid in the fight against cyber-attacks.

The new device, called the Next Generation Load Device–Medium (NGLD-M), will enable delivery of the strongest NSA-generated cryptographic keys to tactical, strategic, and enterprise network systems operating from SECRET to the highest levels of security classification. Modern cryptographic algorithms will be transferred by NGLD-M to counter the threat posed by increased proliferation of cyber and electronic warfare threats.

The NGLD-M is a network-enabled device allowing the network manager to reconfigure cryptographic products, perform Over-The-Network-Keying, conduct remote software downloads, and improve operational environment awareness. It will support all command echelons across the services, other government agencies and foreign military partner organizations.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The NGLD-M will be capable of storing over 10,000 keys, and is designated to replace the SKL for use in tactical, strategic and enterprise network locations.

The U.S. Department of Defense announced on Tuesday that Sierra Nevada Corp., Sparks, Nevada; and General Dynamics Mission Systems, Dedham, Massachusetts, will compete for each order of the $744,220,874 hybrid contract for the NGLD-M.

According to a DoD press release, work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 8, 2031.

Also reported that U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity.