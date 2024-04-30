Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Germany provides new military aid package to Ukraine

By Dylan Malyasov
Photo by Ēriks Kukutis

Germany has delivered a substantial military aid package to Ukraine, as announced on the federal government’s website.

The aid includes a variety of vehicles and equipment aimed at bolstering Ukraine’s capabilities in the face of ongoing war with Russia.

The aid package comprises a range of military assets, including armored vehicles, ammunition for various systems such as anti-aircraft defenses, radars, and more. Notable items in the package include surface-to-air missiles, ammunition for tanks, artillery projectiles, and a selection of military vehicles.

Among the items provided are 1 SKYNEX air defense system, a quantity of IRIS-T SLM missiles for air defense, ammunition for tanks and anti-aircraft guns, as well as various types of vehicles and engineering equipment. The aid also includes essential supplies such as boat motors, lighting equipment, and medical kits.

Germany’s assistance to Ukraine is sourced from supplies from the Federal Armed Forces and the defense industry, funded by the German federal government.

Germany stands as the second-largest provider of military assistance to Ukraine after the United States. According to German government data, the country has provided approximately 25 billion euros in aid to Ukraine since the onset of Russia’s full-scale invasion. This aid encompasses humanitarian assistance, direct financial support, and military equipment.

Earlier announcements from the United States also highlighted additional military aid, including Patriot missiles, as part of a new aid package totaling $6 billion, reaffirming the international community’s solidarity with Ukraine in its defense against external aggression.

