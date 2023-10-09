Monday, October 9, 2023
Sikorsky unveils next-gen scout helicopter prototype

By Colton Jones
Sikorsky, a unit of Lockheed Martin, has unveiled a next-gen scout helicopter prototype for the U.S. Army’s Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft (FARA) competition.

The new piloted scout helicopter is called the RAIDER X.

Sikorsky says the new RAIDER X helicopter will deliver crucial intelligence and keep forces connected through a secure mesh network flying low and fast to stay hidden below the tree line.

Built to find, fix and finish anti-access/anti-denial (A2AD) and enemy forces, RAIDER X operates in contested environments at the front of the fight. It’s a sophisticated sensor, a central network hub and a powerful armed reconnaissance helicopter all in one, the release said.

“RAIDER X is a complete weapon system,” said Jay Macklin, Sikorsky’s director of Future Vertical Lift Business Development and a retired Army Aviator. “It provides significant reach, survivability and lethality – much more than exists with today’s enduring fleet. RAIDER X will be plugged into the network as a key part of the combined arms force, enabling the ground commander to see and shape the battlefield.”

With an increasingly complex future threat environment and swift pace of technological change, enabling rapid upgrades and putting real-time decision making closer to the fight is critical for mission success. RAIDER X is purpose-built with the Army’s Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) to provide leap-ahead capability and enable rapid upgrades. Its adaptability is the starting point for decades of innovation.

This merger of superior physical performance with transformational digital capabilities is exactly what Lockheed Martin’s 21st Century Security strategy seeks to achieve – helping warfighters meet the challenges of tomorrow’s multi-domain missions.

The porotype of the next generation scout helicopter was unveiled at the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) defense show.

Colton Jones is the deputy editor of Defence Blog. He is a US-based journalist, writer and publisher who specializes in the defense industry in North America and Europe. He has written about emerging technology in military magazines and elsewhere. He is a former Air Force soldier and served at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

