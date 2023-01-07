Russia’s unusual laser devices fall into Ukrainian hands

A mystery, helmet-mounted devices were captured by Ukrainian Soldiers during a battle with Wagner mercenary group troops.

Video has emerged on social media depicting captured Wanger’s novel laser detection device, called the Spider. It is a laser early warning detection system to provide advance warning of attacks.

The Spyder is a lightweight warning system used as a passive military defense. It detects, analyzes, and locates directions of laser emissions from laser guidance systems and laser rangefinders.

Sergiy Flash, the Ukrainian military expert and Soldier, shared pictures of the captured Spider system and noted that the Russian-language instruction manual was captured together with the device itself.

According to the user manual, the device can detect all existing laser rangefinders, illuminators and designators operating in the range of 0.8 up to 1.8 µm.

Also noted is that the Spider provides direction to the laser radiation source and audible warning (voice message) with a light indication of the fact of irradiation.