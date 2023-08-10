Russia’s legendary Su-25 attack plane turns into souvenirs

A team of Ukraine’s aviation enthusiasts cut the Russian attack jet, which had been destroyed by Ukrainian soldiers, into souvenir key fobs and other items to sell them online.



Wreckage from Russia’s downed attack plane was turned into hundreds of fragments and indirectly will help raise money for Ukrainian families. The money collected in the effort will reportedly go to help Ukrainian civilians.

The UK-based Part of a Plane Ltd. is due to open online bidding for the souvenirs on Thursday evening and expects they will sell out in hours due to extremely high demand.

The aircraft is a Sukhoi Su-25SM ground-attack and close-air-support jet that the Ukrainian military says it shot down in southern Ukraine’s Kherson region early in September 2022. The tail number is RF-95152 and the call sign is “15 Blue”.

The Su-25 is a legendary, heavily armored and armed strike aircraft designed to provide close air support (CAS) to friendly ground troops by attacking armored vehicles, tanks, and other enemy ground forces. The plane has a robust suite of air-to-surface weapons: a large breadth of S-series guided and unguided rockets, several types of heavy bombs, and a handful of short-range air-to-ground missiles designed against small ground targets.

The four-decade-old Su-25 has been actively used in all Russian conflicts and wars since the Soviet occupation of Afghanistan.

Recently, the Su-25 has seen service in the Russian intervention in the Syrian Civil War and is currently in War in Ukraine.