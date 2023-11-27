Monday, November 27, 2023
type here...

Russian tanks receive new counter-drone electronic warfare system

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Confirmation has surfaced that Russian tanks have started receiving modern counter-drone systems.

Within Russian social media, a photo has been published showcasing the “Volnorez” electronic warfare system designed to counter unmanned aerial vehicles. It’s poised for installation on a tank situated within the conflict zone, in the occupied part of Ukraine.

The emergence of these systems aims to tackle the escalating threat posed by kamikaze-style unmanned aerial vehicles, a growing concern for Russian tank crews operating in conflict zones, particularly in the occupied regions of Ukraine.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The Volnorez system establishes a protective shield around the tank. Under its influence, drones, including FPV kamikaze variants, are rendered incapable of receiving commands or transmitting data.

According to Russian sources, the system operates within the frequency range of 900 to 2000 MHz and disrupts signals from drones at distances exceeding 600 meters. This capability significantly fortifies the tanks against drone interference. The EW (Electronic Warfare) systems installed on the tanks ensure a full 360° coverage, providing comprehensive protection.

Moreover, the system can be remotely controlled, adding a layer of flexibility and adaptability to effectively counter various drone threats.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Canadian defense giants unite to create new patrol aircraft

Emily Ryan Miller -
The Canadian Commercial Corporation (CCC), in collaboration with General Dynamics Mission Systems–Canada and Bombardier Defense, has officially entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU)...

Leopard 1A5 tanks spotted near Ukrainian frontline

Army

US-made Abrams tanks spotted in Ukraine

Army

Russia conducts trials of new wheeled combat vehicle

Army

Russia lost Its newest troop carrier in Ukraine

Army

Russian tanks receive new counter-drone electronic warfare system

Army

© 2023 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.