Russian tanks receive new counter-drone electronic warfare system

Confirmation has surfaced that Russian tanks have started receiving modern counter-drone systems.

Within Russian social media, a photo has been published showcasing the “Volnorez” electronic warfare system designed to counter unmanned aerial vehicles. It’s poised for installation on a tank situated within the conflict zone, in the occupied part of Ukraine.

The emergence of these systems aims to tackle the escalating threat posed by kamikaze-style unmanned aerial vehicles, a growing concern for Russian tank crews operating in conflict zones, particularly in the occupied regions of Ukraine.

The Volnorez system establishes a protective shield around the tank. Under its influence, drones, including FPV kamikaze variants, are rendered incapable of receiving commands or transmitting data.

According to Russian sources, the system operates within the frequency range of 900 to 2000 MHz and disrupts signals from drones at distances exceeding 600 meters. This capability significantly fortifies the tanks against drone interference. The EW (Electronic Warfare) systems installed on the tanks ensure a full 360° coverage, providing comprehensive protection.

Moreover, the system can be remotely controlled, adding a layer of flexibility and adaptability to effectively counter various drone threats.