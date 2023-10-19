Satellite images reveal significant losses of Russian military vehicles

The DeepState UA, an open-source intelligence (OSINT) community, has released a report based on satellite imagery, indicating significant losses of Russian military vehicles near the village of Krasnohorivka in eastern Ukraine.

The analysis of satellite images shows more than sixty heavily damaged and destroyed Russian tanks and armored vehicles, primarily concentrated around the area of Krasnohorivka, west of the Russian-held city of Donetsk and near the long-contested town of Avdiivka.

Analysts noted that although assessing the precise losses in terms of personnel is challenging, it is estimated that the number of casualties among Russian forces is in the hundreds within this specific region.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Deep State UA’s report sheds light on the outcome of recent events, indicating that despite having numerical advantages, the Russian forces faced defeat on the battlefield.

🗡 На північному фасі Авдіївського виступу ворог втратив щонайменше 63 ОВТ 🛰 Проаналізувавши зміни на супутникових знімках, було зафіксовано втрату більше шести десятків одиниць техніки. Практично вся техніка була знищена в районі Красногорівки (А) та на під’їзді до населеного… pic.twitter.com/PCjw73VM8m — DeepState UA (@Deepstate_UA) October 18, 2023

This attack serves as further evidence of the limitations of a strategy focused on concentrated armor power to gain an upper hand in conflict situations. It’s apparent from the data that such tactics have proven to be ineffective in the face of growing synergy between Ukrainian aerial reconnaissance and artillery operations.

This development highlights the increasing role played by affordable aerial reconnaissance tools and their ability to level the playing field for both sides. Until a technological breakthrough tips the scales decisively, the battle for victory continues.