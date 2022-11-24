Russian ‘Z’ drone shot down by Ukrainian unmanned aircraft in dogfight

A Russian DJI Mavic quadcopter was taken down by the Ukrainian unmanned aircraft in an aerial battle, according to the Clash Report.

The footage, posted by the Clash Report, reportedly shows a Russian drone, with the black letter ‘Z’ daubed on them, being attacked by a Ukrainian drone.

“Russian drone marked with letter “Z” was taken down by the Ukrainian drone,” the message added.

It is already the second fascinating moment of a clash between two drones, used for observation by Ukrainian and Russian armed forces, which has been captured on video.

Another drone vs drone warfare in Ukraine. Russian drone marked with letter “Z” was taken down by the Ukrainian drone. pic.twitter.com/3sov1MinK1 — Clash Report (@clashreport) November 24, 2022

In mid-October, Ukrainian broadcaster and activist Serhiy Prytula shared footage showing a similar dogfight between Russian and Ukrainian drones, both DJI Mavic quadcopters.

“WW1-style duel. Ukrainan Mavic-drone, which we have delivered to one of the airborne units in Donetsk region, destroyes russian opponent. Amazing!” he said on Twitter.