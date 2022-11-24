Thursday, November 24, 2022
Russian ‘Z’ drone shot down by Ukrainian unmanned aircraft in dogfight

NewsAviationVideo
By Dylan Malyasov
A Russian DJI Mavic quadcopter was taken down by the Ukrainian unmanned aircraft in an aerial battle, according to the Clash Report.

The footage, posted by the Clash Report, reportedly shows a Russian drone, with the black letter ‘Z’ daubed on them, being attacked by a Ukrainian drone.

“Russian drone marked with letter “Z” was taken down by the Ukrainian drone,” the message added.

It is already the second fascinating moment of a clash between two drones, used for observation by Ukrainian and Russian armed forces, which has been captured on video.

In mid-October, Ukrainian broadcaster and activist Serhiy Prytula shared footage showing a similar dogfight between Russian and Ukrainian drones, both DJI Mavic quadcopters.

“WW1-style duel. Ukrainan Mavic-drone, which we have delivered to one of the airborne units in Donetsk region, destroyes russian opponent. Amazing!” he said on Twitter.

