Saturday, July 15, 2023
type here...

Russian tank pulled from watery grave in Ukraine

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

The Russian T-72B3 main battle tank was pulled from the Desna River after being found submerged near the village of Shestovytsia in the Chernihiv region, Ukraine.

Ukrainian sapper divers and specialists from the diving and rescue units of the State Special Transport Service and the operational command “North” military have pulled out a Russian tank that was flooded during an unsuccessful attempt to cross the Desna River last year.

“According to external signs, the trophy model has no significant damage. The Russian tank will join the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine after its restoration,” the Ukrainian military said in a press release.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

There is no information regarding the fate of the tank crew.

Officials added that during the battles near Chernihiv, Russian troops repeatedly attempted to cross the Desna River near Shestovytsia but were defeated.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form. If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

Executive Editor

About

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense adviser and a consultant. He graduated in business management and worked at leading European defense companies before becoming a military journalist. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Copyright © 2023 Defence Blog