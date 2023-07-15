Russian tank pulled from watery grave in Ukraine

The Russian T-72B3 main battle tank was pulled from the Desna River after being found submerged near the village of Shestovytsia in the Chernihiv region, Ukraine.

Ukrainian sapper divers and specialists from the diving and rescue units of the State Special Transport Service and the operational command “North” military have pulled out a Russian tank that was flooded during an unsuccessful attempt to cross the Desna River last year.

“According to external signs, the trophy model has no significant damage. The Russian tank will join the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine after its restoration,” the Ukrainian military said in a press release.

There is no information regarding the fate of the tank crew.

Officials added that during the battles near Chernihiv, Russian troops repeatedly attempted to cross the Desna River near Shestovytsia but were defeated.