Wednesday, January 24, 2024
Russian convoy falls prey to mine trap

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

A Russian military convoy was caught in a mine trap in the Kherson region of southern Ukraine.

According to Militarnyi‘s report, Russian combat vehicles were ensnared in a carefully orchestrated mine ambush.

The ambush involved mines being discreetly placed at night using drones along a path regularly traversed by the occupying forces. This resulted in the detonation capturing two BMD-4 airborne infantry fighting vehicles. In addition, a mine was also encountered by a modified Russian armored personnel carrier, the BTR-82AT, which was outfitted with extra protective screens.

Subsequent to the initial ambush, Ukrainian forces launched a follow-up assault to hinder the enemy’s efforts to recover and repair the damaged military vehicles.

During this stage of the operation, Ukrainian troops utilized F7 kamikaze drones and the more adaptable F10 models.

