Russian army awards contract for Malva truck-mounted artillery

Russia’s defense and technology giant Rostec has announced that the Russian Armed Forces has awarded the company a contract to start work on the first batch of the newest 2S43 Malva 152mm self-propelled howitzer.

“Malva has already passed state tests. Now its serial production has been launched. The first samples will be delivered to the troops in the coming months,” said Vladimir Artyakov, First Deputy Director General of Rostec.

Artyakov noted that the Russian army has awarded the contract for artillery systems based on BAZ-6610 wheeled chassis.

The howitzer is designed to destroy various targets – from enemy infantry and equipment on the front line to tactical nuclear weapons in the near rear at a range of up to 24-28 kilometers. The primary weapon is a 152mm cannon equipped with a muzzle brake and a recoil system. The ammunition capacity of the self-propelled gun is 30 shells.

The new artillery system is lighter, more mobile and more accessible to be transported by aircraft, which expands the range of its missions and the promptness of their fulfillment.