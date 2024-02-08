Thursday, February 8, 2024
type here...

Russia uses Zircon hypersonic missile in recent attack on Ukraine

NewsAviation
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

A report from the Militarnyi news agency said that during a recent mass missile attack on Ukraine, Russian forces used the newest 3M22 Zircon hypersonic cruise missile.

The missile, reportedly launched from the temporarily occupied Crimean peninsula towards Kyiv, followed a trajectory distinct from previous missile launches, such as the “Oniks” and “Kinzhal.” Debris found at the crash site is believed to belong to the 3M22 “Zircon” missile, with markings identifying it as “3M22 №23066.”

This development suggests that Russia is employing cutting-edge missile technology for testing and potentially refining its capabilities on Ukrainian soil.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Despite limited public information about Zircon, including its precise capabilities and appearance, Russian President Vladimir Putin previously stated in February 2019 that the weapon boasts a top speed of around Mach 9 and a range of approximately 620 miles.

The hypersonic missile 3M22 “Zircon” is developed by the Scientific Production Association of Machine Building (NPO Mashinostroyeniya) for use with the ship-based Universal Vertical Launching System 3S14.

Officially accepted into service with the Russian Navy on January 4, 2023, the missile was integrated into the arsenal of the Project 22350 Admiral Gorshkov class ship assigned to the Northern Fleet.

The deployment of Zircon underscores Russia’s aggressive posture and its willingness to leverage advanced weaponry in war with Ukrainian civilians.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Hackers expose data on Iranian drones sold to Russia

Dylan Malyasov -
The Prana Network hacking group has exposed critical data about the production and pricing of Shahed-136 drones intended for Russia. According to Militarnyi news agency,...

Russia uses Grom standoff weapon in attack on Kherson

Aviation

US Marines receive game-changing combat vehicle

Maritime Security

Ukraine uses new kamikaze drones in attacks on Russia

Aviation

BAE Systems unveils mystery drone at arms fair

Aviation

Ukrainian soldiers captured Russian spy drone using robotic vehicle

Aviation
Change privacy settings

© 2024 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.