Russia unveils new powerful glide bomb

NewsAviation
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Captures via Telegram

During Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu’s visit to the Tactical Missiles Corporation (KTRV), the Russian defense industry publicly showcased a 1500-kg aviation bomb equipped with the UMPK, or Unifitsirovannyi Modul Planirovaniya i Korrektsii, meaning unified gliding and correction module.

The Russians have equipped their high-explosive aviation bomb, FAB-1500M54, weighing 1500 kg, with the UMPK, transforming it into a guided and intelligent weapon with a range of up to 70 km. This capability allows its use beyond the reach of most Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile systems.

The FAB-1500M54 bomb carries 675 kg of explosive material, creating craters of 20-25 meters in diameter and 6 meters in depth upon detonation.

This formidable weapon is designed to eliminate well-fortified enemy positions and concentrations of military hardware.

FAB-1500M54 freefall bomb body

The upgraded bomb, FAB-1500M54, features a streamlined nose cone for improved aerodynamics and wing assemblies that enable precision targeting from a significant distance.

The UMPK includes a satellite and inertial navigation system, sophisticated wings, and a digital control system.

The Su-34, a frontline bomber, serves as the carrier for the FAB-1500 with UMPK. These bombs can be mounted on internal pylons as well as on the central fuselage. Photos circulating on the internet already showcase one of the Su-34 aircraft with the enhanced FAB-1500 bomb.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

