Wednesday, December 21, 2022
Russia shoots down its own Ka-52 helicopter over Ukraine

NewsAviation
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Russian troops appear to have shot down one of its own Ka-52 attack helicopters involved in Russia’s wider war in Ukraine.

The Ukraine Weapons Tracker OSINT group reports that Russian air-defense troops shot down a Ka-52 Alligator attack helicopter in the Zaporizhzhia region.

“A Russian Ka-52 attack helicopter (RF-91335, 43 Yellow, formerly 43 White) was reportedly shot down by a Russian Pantsir-S1 in a friendly fire incident in Zaporizhzhia Oblast,” the group said on Wednesday.

Russian media reports that the crew survived,

According to open-source intel tracker Oryx, Russia has lost at least 28 Ka-52 Alligator attack helicopters since Russia’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine began on Feb. 24.

Russia is visually confirmed to have lost over 25% of its total operational Ka-52 helicopter fleet, according to the UK Ministry of Defense (MoD).

Executive Editor

About this Author

Dylan Malyasov
Defense journalist and commentator. Aviation photographer. Dylan leads Defence Blog's coverage of global military news, focusing on engineering and technology across the U.S. defense industry.

