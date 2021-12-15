Raytheon receives $269 million for Evolved Seasparrow Block II missile production

The U.S. Department of Defense said Tuesday that Raytheon Technologies was awarded a new contract modification for Evolved Seasparrow missile production.

Raytheon Technologies, the second-largest aerospace-and-defense company in the U.S. after Boeing, has received a $269 million contract modification to previously awarded contract in support of the fiscal 2021-2023 Evolved Seasparrow Missile (ESSM) Block 2 full-rate production requirements.

According to the U.S. Department of Defense contract announcements, work is expected to complete March 2025.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The ESSM guided missile is an international cooperative upgrade of the RIM-7 Seasparrow Missile. It provides self-defense battlespace and firepower against high-speed, highly maneuverable anti-ship missiles in the naval environment.

The follow-on to ESSM Block 1, the ESSM Block 2, began development in 2014. Block 2 utilizes the same propulsion section and increases the diameter of the guidance section to 10-inches. The new guidance section utilizes a dual seeker head that employs semi-active and active guidance.

Developed by the U.S. Navy and nine of the other 11-member nations of the NATO SEASPARROW Consortium, the ESSM missile is bringing transformational anti-ship missile defense capabilities to the U.S., NATO and other allies. Members of the Consortium include Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Greece, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Turkey and the United States.

With more than 2,000 proven rounds in service or in production and another 1,500 rounds anticipated based on customer requirements, the ESSM missile will likely be supported through 2030 and beyond.