Polish air defense system spotted in Ukraine

Polish surface-to-air missile systems have been spotted in Ukraine.

A rare version of the S-125 air defense system developed in Poland was spotted in new photos from Serhiy Prytula Charity Foundation.

The Polish-made air defense system is called S-125SC Newa-SC (SC – Samobiezny, Cyfrowy or self-propelled, digital) and it is a Soviet-era S-125 launcher mounted on WZT-1 tank chassis.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The S-125SC upgrade had been developed by the Aviation and Armament Faculty of the Military Academy of Technology (WAT) in Warsaw, in close cooperation with Wojskowe Zaklady Elektroniczne (WZE).

The Polish Air Force received the first two WZE-modernised S-125 systems in 1999 and accepted the last in 2004. The cost of the S-125SC program is reported as PLN120 million ($37,5 million) for 20 systems, each intended to equip a battalion.

The S-125SC is designed to destroy manned and unmanned air attack systems flying at low and extremely low altitudes, both on head-on and pursuit courses in a difficult jamming environment. The weapon is capable of killing ground and water-surface radar contrast targets with known coordinates.