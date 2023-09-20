Poland orders more coastal defense systems

Norway-based international technology company Kongsberg has announced that it has been awarded a contract to provide its NSM (Naval Strike Missile) Coastal Defence System (CDS) to Poland.

Kongsberg said in a release that the company has been awarded a contract worth approximately NOK 16 billion ($1.48 billion) by the Polish Ministry of National Defense to deliver four NSM CDS squadrons.

Poland was the first nation to acquire the NSM CDS capability in 2008, and then with an additional squadron in 2014. The contract award builds on more than a decade of successful cooperation between Kongsberg, the Polish Government and Polish industry. The new deliveries will carry on into the 2030s.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

“This contract is the largest single contract in the history of Kongsberg and is an important milestone in our more than 200 year long history. Poland has been a long-standing partner, and we are proud to sign this agreement. With the changed security situation in Europe, Poland is firm in its commitment to ensure important defense capabilities, and for Kongsberg as an industry partner, this ensures predictability to invest and continue to build capacity to deliver on these needs”, says Geir Håøy, President and CEO of KONGSBERG.

“The NSM coastal defense system plays a significant role in supporting nations’ ability to defend their territory and citizens. We are proud to support Poland in building up such a capability. The determination demonstrated by the Polish Ministry of National Defence to acquire more NSM CDS is a sign of trust and confirms that our system represents the most effective capability available” said Eirik Lie, President of Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace.

The Coastal Defence System is using NASAMS command and control with NSM control functionality. Polish industry will contribute to significant parts of the scope, including the communication system, vehicles and part of the command and control system, as well as taking part in system integration activities.

As part of the contract, Kongsberg will provide training and technical support, including simulators, to enable Polish personnel to conduct maintenance services in Poland.

The NSM can be launched from both land- and sea-based platforms and is already in use by, or under delivery to, 12 countries. The NSM is a fifth-generation Strike Missile and regarded as the most advanced naval strike missile in the world, initially developed by Kongsberg for the Norwegian Navy. The missile’s stealth design makes it difficult to detect and its seeker system enables Autonomous Target Recognition of the targets.

The contract is dependent on approved export financing. The financing is expected to be finalized within a few weeks.