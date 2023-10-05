Poland deploys Patriot air defense system to protect its capital

Poland has deployed its PATRIOT air defense system at Warsaw-Babice airport to protect its capital, according to the country’s Ministry of Defense.

On Thursday, Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Błaszczak met with servicemen of the 3rd Air Defense Missile Brigade, which from tomorrow will take over the duty of the PATRIOT system.

“Starting tomorrow, soldiers will begin duty on elements of this modern system,” the ministry said on X.

Błaszczak said that it was a historic and groundbreaking moment.

“For the first time, Warsaw gains a missile defense based on the PATRIOT system,” he added.

The air defense system is meant to add a layer of security to Poland and will defend Warsaw. Patriots are designed to confront an array of airborne threats.

The Patriot has a powerful radar to detect incoming targets at long range, making it a potent air defense platform capable of intercepting ballistic missiles and more. But the radar emission necessary to spot threats at a distance also makes it possible for the enemy to detect the Patriot battery and figure out its location.

According to DW, Poland is no stranger to the Patriot. It is one of 18 countries using or looking to acquire the air defense system. The United States delivered units to Poland shortly after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and Poland has requested to buy more.