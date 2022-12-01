Pentagon contracts NASAMS air defense systems for Ukraine

The U.S. Department of Defense has contracted aerospace giant Raytheon to supply the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems, or NASAMS, to Ukrainian Armed forces.

Raytheon Co., one of the world’s largest defense contractors, was awarded a $1,2 billion contract from the U.S. Army Contracting Command for the procurement of NASAMS, associated equipment, services and spares in support of the efforts in Ukraine.

“Work will be performed in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 28, 2025,” the Department of Defense said in its announcement.

As Ukraine’s need for air defense grows, United States, allies and partners are sending capabilities to the country and helping train Ukrainian forces on how to use these defense systems. The United States has sent thousands of Stinger air defense systems to Ukraine and has also sent National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems to Ukraine. Two NASAMS are in operation in Ukraine, which have been extremely successful, U.S. and Ukrainian officials have said.

The NASAMS is the world’s most widely used air defense system in its segment, jointly developed and manufactured in a long-time close partnership between Raytheon and Norwegian Kongsberg. It provides air defenders with a tailorable, state-of-the-art defense system that can maximize their ability to identify, engage and destroy current and evolving enemy aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicle and emerging cruise missile threats.

The NASAMS weapons will provide medium- to long-range defense against Russian attacks, which bombarded Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure over the last two weeks, including its power grid, using missiles and drones.