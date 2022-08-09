Pentagon confirms anti-radiation missile delivery to Ukraine

The Pentagon Monday announced $1 billion in security assistance for Ukraine, the single largest package of weapons and equipment from its inventories since Russia’s February invasion.

The latest assistance package includes anti-radar missiles for Ukrainian aircraft to target Russian radar systems, Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl told reporters on Monday.

Colin Kahl said at a press briefing that the US had sent “a number” of the missiles without specifying how many the US has provided or when they were sent. Kahl did not explicitly say what type of anti-radiation missile was sent.

Shortly before that, Russia’s state media claimed that Russian Soldiers have found the wreckage of a U.S.-made AGM-88 High-Speed Anti-Radiation Missile, or HARM, on their position following a Ukrainian missile strike.

The AGM-88 HARM is an air-to-surface passive sensor missile designed to seek and destroy enemy radar-equipped air defense systems.