Tuesday, August 9, 2022
type here...

Pentagon confirms anti-radiation missile delivery to Ukraine

NewsAviation
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Photo by BrieAnna Stillman

The Pentagon Monday announced $1 billion in security assistance for Ukraine, the single largest package of weapons and equipment from its inventories since Russia’s February invasion.

The latest assistance package includes anti-radar missiles for Ukrainian aircraft to target Russian radar systems, Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl told reporters on Monday.

Colin Kahl said at a press briefing that the US had sent “a number” of the missiles without specifying how many the US has provided or when they were sent. Kahl did not explicitly say what type of anti-radiation missile was sent.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Shortly before that, Russia’s state media claimed that Russian Soldiers have found the wreckage of a U.S.-made AGM-88 High-Speed Anti-Radiation Missile, or HARM, on their position following a Ukrainian missile strike.

The AGM-88 HARM is an air-to-surface passive sensor missile designed to seek and destroy enemy radar-equipped air defense systems.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

Executive Editor

About this Author

Dylan Malyasov
Defense journalist and commentator. Aviation photographer. Dylan leads Defence Blog's coverage of global military news, focusing on engineering and technology across the U.S. defense industry.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© 2014-2022 Defence Blog - online military magazine