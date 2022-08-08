Russian troops found wreckage of US-made high-speed anti-radiation missile

Russian Soldiers have found the wreckage of a U.S.-made AGM-88 High-Speed Anti-Radiation Missile, or HARM, on their position following a Ukrainian missile strike.

The AGM-88 HARM is an air-to-surface passive sensor missile designed to seek and destroy enemy radar-equipped air defense systems.

The affiliation of the wreckage to this type of missile can be proved by an inscription on a piece of the remaining tail spotted on the photo circulated widely on social media.

The photo shows what appears to be a BSU-60 A/B stabilization of AGM-88 HARM missile with Serial Number QLN 406384.

The AGM-88 can detect, attack and destroy a target with minimum aircrew input. The proportional guidance system that hones in on enemy radar emissions has a fixed antenna and seeker head in the missile nose. A smokeless, solid-propellant, dual-thrust rocket motor propels the missile. The F-16C is the only aircraft in the Air Force current inventory to use the AGM-88.

According to some reports, like one from The WarZone, Ukrainian Army used a HARM missile in a land-based configuration.

On top of that, Ukraine’s defense minister Oleksiy Reznikov was quoted by Ukrainian media as recently saying anti-radiation missiles would be sent to Ukraine during a national address:

“… we will get special anti-radar missiles that we did not have before. This will allow you and I to effectively destroy their [the enemy’s – ed.] radar system, essentially blinding the enemy, which will give us the opportunity to gain an advantage for a counteroffensive.”

It still isn’t clear if this is related to the HARM development, but it would seem very possible. The $270M aid package Reznikov is referring to was announced in late July.