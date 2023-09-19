Norway pledges tracked cargo carriers for Ukraine

The Government of Norway is to provide tracked cargo carriers to Ukraine, according to the Ministry of Defense.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Defense, Norway will donate approximately 50 tracked cargo carriers to Ukraine.

“These are important to get supplies to areas where there are no roads,” said Defense Minister Bjørn Arild Gram.

The vehicle is tracked and is able to maneuver in terrain inaccessible for wheeled vehicles. Therefore, they are important supplement to wheeled trucks to transport goods. The cargo carriers can transport ammunition, food and water to Ukrainian troops in the field.

The vehicle is called M548 internationally, while the Norwegian version is designated NM199. The vehicles have been in storage in the Armed Forces, but are now being maintained. The carriers will be replaced through already planned projects.

Norway has previously donated a wide range of capacities to Ukraine, such as NASAMS ground-based air defense systems and main battle tanks. The government has also decided to donate F-16 combat aircraft.

“Ukraine still has a strong need for military support in the fight against the Russian invasion forces. Norway will continue to support Ukraine as long as needed,” said the defense minister.