Norway, Germany to jointly develop “super missile”

By Colton Jones
The Norwegian government has announced a significant stride in defense technology by embarking on the development of the next-generation strike missile, SuperSonic Strike Missile (3SM) Tyrfing, in collaboration with Germany and Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace (KONGSBERG) as the principal industrial partner.

Taking the helm in the development process, KONGSBERG will spearhead the creation of the new naval strike missile, set to complement the existing NSM, stated the Ministry of Defense in a recent declaration.

Scheduled for readiness by 2035, the Tyrfing missile project aims to reinforce Norway’s standing in the realm of missile production. Defence Minister Bjørn Arild Gram underscored the significance of this endeavor, emphasizing the success story of Norwegian missile development and the nation’s commitment to fostering strategic expertise in partnership with KONGSBERG.

“The development of Norwegian missiles is a success story. The Norwegian defence industry, with KONGSBERG at the forefront, has unique expertise and produces world-class missiles. The project will continue to extend this strategically important expertise, so we can continue to develop missiles that are attractive to other NATO countries and close allies,” noted Minister Gram.

Eirik Lie, President of Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace, highlighted the project’s potential in solidifying Norway’s position as a global leader in missile production. He stressed the importance of seamless cooperation between industry, government entities, and research establishments in crafting advanced defense capabilities while stimulating job creation within Norway.

The current NSM, developed in the early 2000s and delivered to the Norwegian Armed Forces from 2011 to 2015, has garnered significant international recognition, being selected by 13 countries. The joint development of the new missile signifies collaborative efforts between Norway and Germany, intending deployment on naval vessels in both nations.

Colton Jones
Colton Jones
Colton Jones is the deputy editor of Defence Blog. He is a US-based journalist, writer and publisher who specializes in the defense industry in North America and Europe. He has written about emerging technology in military magazines and elsewhere. He is a former Air Force soldier and served at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

