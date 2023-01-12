Thursday, January 12, 2023
Northrop Grumman develops next-gen radar for F-35

By Colton Jones
Photo by Stassney Davis

U.S. Defense giant Northrop Grumman Corp. is developing new the next-generation Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar for the Lockheed Martin F-35 jet.

As noted by the company, Northrop Grumman is developing AN/APG-85 radar for the F-35 Lightning II.

The AN/APG-85 is an advanced multifunction sensor that will be compatible with all variants of the F-35 aircraft and will be capable of defeating current and projected adversarial air and surface threats.

The development and integration of APG-85 will incorporate some of the latest technologies available and help ensure air superiority. This advanced sensor will provide unparalleled battlespace situational awareness that translates into platform lethality, effectiveness and survivability.

Northrop Grumman plays a key role in the development, modernization, sustainment and production of the F-35. In addition to producing the AN/APG-85 and AN/APG-81 radars, the company manufactures the center fuselage and wing skins for the aircraft, produces and maintains several sensor systems, avionics, mission systems and mission-planning software, pilot and maintainer training systems courseware, electronic warfare simulation test capability, and low-observable technologies.

