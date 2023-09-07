Thursday, September 7, 2023
Netherlands adds new self-protection suite to Gulfstream VIP aircraft

By Dylan Malyasov
Photo by the Royal Netherlands Air Force

Israeli defense contractor Elbit Systems announced on Thursday the delivery of a self-protection suite to the Royal Netherlands Air Force’s (RNLAF) Gulfstream G-650ER VIP Aircraft.  

As noted by the company, the delivery was carried out within a year of signing and after comprehensive flight acceptance tests.

The aircraft was equipped with an advanced protective suite that includes Elbit Systems’ Direct Infra-Red Counter Measures (DIRCM) and Infra-Red-based Passive Airborne Warning System (IR MWS), a configuration with an EASA supplemental type certificate (STC).

This project joins many across the world, including NATO’s MRTT A330 refueling fleet project-of which the Netherlands is a member- that has a similar protection system installed.

Ziv Ashkenazi, VP Business Development and Marketing, Airborne Systems at Elbit Systems: “This plane joins a large fleet of aircraft around the world that are equipped with our advanced and proven self-protection suite. The quality and reliability of our systems have been proven once again in the acceptance trials as well as in the quick completion of the project for our important Dutch customer.”

Netherlands Material IT Command Project Leader: “Based on our experiences with the MMF MRTT-fleet, we were convinced that this self-protection system would fulfill our requirements. We are very satisfied with the support, flexibility and performance provided to our G650ER project.”

