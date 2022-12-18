Mysterious US Army fighting vehicle spotted on public roads

The picture appeared on Reddit this week that reportedly shows a truck carrying the hull of the newest U.S. Army’s combat vehicle, formally known as the Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV), on a highway in Michigan.

In the original Reddit post, the SuperiorWhale blogger said that a new fighting vehicle was spotted by his brother in Michigan where BAE Systems have offices and General Dynamics has a manufacturing plant.

A number of experts claim that this may be a demonstration or test prototype of the next-generation combat vehicle developed by BAE Systems.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

A number of visual features of the combat vehicle are also similar to previously published renders.

The OMFV is intended to replace the Bradley Fighting Vehicle. It will serve as the Army’s infantry fighting vehicle tasked to maneuver and operate as part of a joint combined arms team for the purpose of creating an advantageous position, relative to the enemy, to deliver a decisive strike while also controlling maneuver robotics and semi-autonomous systems.

The new fighting vehicle designing to operate with or without a crew and Soldiers under armor based on the commander’s decision, while also controlling maneuver robotics and semi-autonomous systems.

In July 2021, the Army awarded five concept design phase contracts for phase 2 with performance through December 2022. Following phase 3 and 4, the Army intends to hold a limited competition leading to down-select to one vendor at Milestone C for Low Rate Initial Production near the end of the fiscal year 2027, with first unit equipped in the fiscal year 2029.