Sunday, October 29, 2023
type here...

Malaysia buys newest Turkish anti-tank missiles

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Illustrative image

Turkish defense firm Roketsan has secured a contract to supply 108 Karaok anti-tank missiles to Malaysia, marking the first export agreement for the Karaok system.

Though details regarding the contract’s worth and potential competitors remain undisclosed, the Defense News reported that the contract price is around $20 million.

The Karaok anti-tank guided system is a versatile and portable solution designed for day and night operations, thanks to its advanced Imaging Infrared Seeker.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The Karaok anti-tank guided system, with its 125mm diameter and lightweight design, weighing less than 16 kilograms, shares some similarities with the Javelin, a widely recognized anti-tank missile system used by various military forces worldwide.

These modern anti-tank systems prioritize mobility, ease of operation, and precision, providing troops with highly effective tools for countering armored threats.

The Karaok “fire-and-forget” anti-tank guided missile represents a formidable addition to Malaysia’s defense inventory. Its adaptability in following both top attack and direct attack flightpaths provides the Malaysian Armed Forces with an effective tool for various combat scenarios.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© 2023 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.