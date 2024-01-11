Thursday, January 11, 2024
Slovakia receives first two F-16 Block 70 jets

By Colton Jones
Photo Credit: Lockheed Martin

Pentagon’s No.1 weapons supplier, Lockheed Martin, has announced the successful delivery of the first two F-16 Block 70 jets to Slovakia.

OJ Sanchez, vice president and general manager of the Integrated Fighter Group at Lockheed Martin, highlighted the significance of this milestone, stating, “The delivery of the first two F-16 Block 70 jets to Slovakia signifies a crucial starting point in bolstering the country’s defense capabilities. We are proud to be part of this endeavor and are committed to delivering a total of 14 jets to Slovakia.”

These F-16 Block 70 jets, manufactured in Greenville, South Carolina, stand as a testament to advanced engineering and technology. With a current backlog of 135 jets, the production line serves as a cornerstone of national security, providing state-of-the-art F-16 fighter jet capabilities to allies worldwide.

Sanchez emphasized the integration of this proven platform, enabling the Slovak Air Force to safeguard its borders effectively and collaborate with allies across Europe, NATO, and globally. Lockheed Martin remains dedicated to advancing 21st Century Security through cost-effective operations and strategic partnerships, ensuring the safety and well-being of U.S. allies.

Furthermore, Bulgaria further solidifies the F-16’s global impact by signing a Letter of Offer and Acceptance (LOA) for an additional eight jets. Once finalized, this agreement will augment the backlog by eight, showcasing the continued demand for these advanced fighter aircraft.

Deliveries to Slovakia are slated to continue through 2025, with the first group of jets, known as a ferry cell, expected to arrive in mid-2024.

