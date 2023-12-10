Sunday, December 10, 2023
type here...

Latvia strengthens coastal defense with new ship-killer missiles

NewsMaritime Security
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Photo by Marynarka Wojenna RP

Latvia, in partnership with the United States, has finalized an agreement to acquire Naval Strike Missile Coastal Defense Systems manufactured by Norwegian company Kongsberg and US-based manufacturer Raytheon.

The announcement was made jointly by Defence Minister Andris Sprūds and US Ambassador Christopher Robinson on Friday, December 8.

Defense Minister Sprūds lauded the collaboration, emphasizing its pivotal role in enhancing Latvia’s defense capabilities in the face of evolving geopolitical challenges. “The addition of Naval Strike Missile Coastal Defense Systems will substantially broaden our National Armed Forces’ capabilities and serve as a cornerstone in our national defense strategy,” Sprūds stated. He highlighted the system’s crucial role in safeguarding coastal territories and securing shipping lanes, underscoring its potential for collective defense within the Alliance.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Ambassador Robinson echoed the sentiments, emphasizing the importance of unified action among democratic nations in response to global threats. “Russia’s aggression against Ukraine underscores the necessity for democratic countries to unite in safeguarding their sovereignty and shared values. The United States stands proud in supporting Latvia’s defensive capabilities,” stated Ambassador Robinson, emphasizing the collaborative stance against adversarial actions.

The procurement, estimated at a total cost of USD 105 million, will witness substantial financial support from the United States, covering 70% of the acquisition expenses, with Latvia funding the remaining 30%. The Naval Strike Missile Coastal Defense System, capable of targeting both sea and land-based threats within a range of 185 kilometers, is already employed by several NATO member states, including the USA, Poland, Germany, Norway, Romania, the United Kingdom, Canada, and the Netherlands.

Anticipated for delivery in 2027, these systems mark a significant advancement in Latvia’s defense infrastructure. The acquisition aligns with Latvia’s commitment to bolster its defense capabilities, notably outlined in the amendments to the Law on Financing National Defense, which targets raising national defense spending to 2.5% of the projected annual gross domestic product by 2025.

Furthermore, the prioritization of critical capabilities outlined in the National Armed Force missile capability program, such as naval strike missile coastal defense systems, medium-range air defense systems, and artillery systems, has received increased funding. This strategic allocation aims to accelerate the development of essential National Armed Force capabilities by approximately five years compared to initial plans.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Iran finally fields new main battle tank

Dylan Malyasov -
After an extensive decade-long development phase, the Iranian Army Ground Forces have successfully integrated their latest main battle tank into their ground vehicle fleet. The...

North Korean munitions augment Russian arsenal strength

Army

Australia inks $7 billion contract for Redback fighting vehicles

Army

US Army to equip its Apache with Spike NLOS missiles

Army

Ukrainian volunteers launch serial production of new battle buggies

Army

US Soldiers complete testing of new squad weapons

Army

© 2023 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.