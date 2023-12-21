Latvia inks $180 million contract for HIMARS rocket launchers

Latvia has signed a contract with the United States to purchase M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS launchers.

The contract, totaling $180 million, is set to reinforce the firepower of the Latvian National Armed Forces (NBS).

As confirmed by Latvian Minister of Defence Andris Sprūds, the procurement will equip the Latvian military with the ATACMS long-distance, high-accuracy missiles, marking a considerable enhancement in the army’s combat capabilities. Minister Sprūds emphasized that this procurement represents a pivotal step in solidifying Latvia’s strategic partnership with the US and further developing NATO’s defensive capacities.

“The total amount of the contract is approximately 180 million dollars. The National Armed Forces (NBS) will also have long-range and high-precision ATACMS missiles, significantly enhancing the NBS firepower. This is another significant step in strengthening the strategic partnership between Latvia and the USA and in the development of NATO defense capabilities.,” wrote Andris Sprūds in a recent X post.

The M142 HIMARS is a wheeled artillery system that can carry a six-pack of GMLRS rockets or one ATACMS missile, and is designed to launch the entire MLRS family of munitions.

This procurement follows Latvia’s earlier contract for the supply of the Naval Strike Missile system, valued at USD 105 million (EUR 97.4 million), a substantial portion of which is covered by the US. The Naval Strike Missile, produced by US company Raytheon in collaboration with Norwegian company Kongsberg, is set for full delivery by 2027.

Latvia’s continued investment in cutting-edge defense systems underscores its commitment to fortifying national security and strengthening collaborative alliances in the realm of defense amid Russian threats.