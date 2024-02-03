‘Kamikaze’ drones strike key Russian oil refinery in nighttime attack

One-way attack drones, known popularly as kamikaze drones, targeted several strategically essential facilities in the Russian Federation during the night of February 3rd.

According to Russian media, among the targets, one of the largest oil refineries in Volgograd was successfully hit.

The drone strike inflicted damage on LUKOIL Volgogradneftepererabotka, the largest producer of petroleum products in the Southern Federal District of Russia.

As a result of the attack, a fire broke out, covering an area of 300 square meters, followed by the ignition of petroleum products.

“Smoke is billowing up like a pillar. A drone fell, and military personnel, medics, and firefighters were immediately dispatched. No one among the workers witnessed the moment of the drone’s fall. However, reports suggest that the damage is substantial. Fortunately, there were no casualties at the time of the incident,” local media reported.

LUKOIL-Volgogradneftepererabotka is the leading manufacturer of petroleum products in the Southern Federal District of the Russian Federation, with a production capacity of 14.8 million tons. Since 1993, it has been a wholly-owned subsidiary of Russian oil giant Lukoil.