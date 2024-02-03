Saturday, February 3, 2024
type here...

‘Kamikaze’ drones strike key Russian oil refinery in nighttime attack

NewsAviation
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

One-way attack drones, known popularly as kamikaze drones, targeted several strategically essential facilities in the Russian Federation during the night of February 3rd.

According to Russian media, among the targets, one of the largest oil refineries in Volgograd was successfully hit.

The drone strike inflicted damage on LUKOIL Volgogradneftepererabotka, the largest producer of petroleum products in the Southern Federal District of Russia.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

As a result of the attack, a fire broke out, covering an area of 300 square meters, followed by the ignition of petroleum products.

“Smoke is billowing up like a pillar. A drone fell, and military personnel, medics, and firefighters were immediately dispatched. No one among the workers witnessed the moment of the drone’s fall. However, reports suggest that the damage is substantial. Fortunately, there were no casualties at the time of the incident,” local media reported.

LUKOIL-Volgogradneftepererabotka is the leading manufacturer of petroleum products in the Southern Federal District of the Russian Federation, with a production capacity of 14.8 million tons. Since 1993, it has been a wholly-owned subsidiary of Russian oil giant Lukoil.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Ukraine’s new kamikaze drones reach deep Russian territory

Dylan Malyasov -
Multiple news outlets have reported a recent attack of new Ukrainian kamikaze drones into deep Russian territory. On February 1, 2024, Russian media confirmed that,...

Russian kamikaze drone strikes Ukrainian Iris-T decoy

Army

Ukraine sinks Russian missile corvette

Maritime Security

French military orders 1300 fifth-generation tactical combat missiles

Army

France orders more Serval armored vehicles

Army

French Army orders 109 CAESAR MkII howitzers

Army
Change privacy settings

© 2024 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.