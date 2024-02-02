Ukraine’s new kamikaze drones reach deep Russian territory

Multiple news outlets have reported a recent attack of new Ukrainian kamikaze drones into deep Russian territory.

On February 1, 2024, Russian media confirmed that, for the first time since the commencement of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, kamikaze drones successfully reached the Nizhny Novgorod region.

Reports indicate that the Ukrainian forces employed fixed-wing drones operating at an exceptionally low altitude. Specifically, two drones were discovered to the south of Kstovo, located approximately 20 kilometers from Nizhny Novgorod, near the Maidanku River.

The most recent data highlights that these drones covered a distance exceeding 850 kilometers, all while maintaining a flight altitude no higher than 50 meters. This strategic choice in altitude was made with the intent of ensuring that the unmanned aerial vehicles remained undetected by Russian air defense systems for as long as possible.

It is worth noting that these drones bear a visual resemblance to a model of a new Ukrainian UAV unveiled in November of the previous year. The drone exhibits a classic UAV design, with its engine located in the rear section of the fuselage, nestled between tail beams.