Friday, February 2, 2024
type here...

Ukraine’s new kamikaze drones reach deep Russian territory

NewsAviation
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Multiple news outlets have reported a recent attack of new Ukrainian kamikaze drones into deep Russian territory.

On February 1, 2024, Russian media confirmed that, for the first time since the commencement of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, kamikaze drones successfully reached the Nizhny Novgorod region.

Reports indicate that the Ukrainian forces employed fixed-wing drones operating at an exceptionally low altitude. Specifically, two drones were discovered to the south of Kstovo, located approximately 20 kilometers from Nizhny Novgorod, near the Maidanku River.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The most recent data highlights that these drones covered a distance exceeding 850 kilometers, all while maintaining a flight altitude no higher than 50 meters. This strategic choice in altitude was made with the intent of ensuring that the unmanned aerial vehicles remained undetected by Russian air defense systems for as long as possible.

Photo by Anna Gvozdiar, Deputy Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine

It is worth noting that these drones bear a visual resemblance to a model of a new Ukrainian UAV unveiled in November of the previous year. The drone exhibits a classic UAV design, with its engine located in the rear section of the fuselage, nestled between tail beams.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Change privacy settings

© 2024 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.