Wednesday, December 20, 2023
type here...

Japan accelerates deployment of its new ship-killer missile

NewsMaritime Security
By Colton Jones
Modified date:
Photo by Haley Fourmetgustavsen

Japan’s Ministry of Defense has expedited the planned deployment of an improved version of the SSM-2 anti-ship missile for the Type 12 system, designed to extend its range and bolster its capabilities to strike adversary missile launch sites.

According to Japanese public broadcaster NHK, initially planned for deployment in the fiscal year 2026, the implementation has been expedited due to the heightened security environment.

The improved version is called the SSM-3 and ranges from approximately 200 to about 1,000 kilometers.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Type 12 systems are currently deployed in Hokkaido, Aomori, and Kumamoto Prefectures. By the end of this fiscal year, regiments will be established in Okinawa Prefecture, followed by Oita Prefecture by the end of the next fiscal year. This expansion will create a nationwide force of seven regiments. The Ministry of Defense is contemplating introducing these SSM-3 missiles to all regiments in the future.

The Type 12 Surface-to-Ship Missile, developed by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and currently in service with the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, will undergo enhancements aimed at augmenting its reach. These modifications will enable the missile to effectively target adversary missile launch sites, significantly enhancing Japan’s defensive posture.

The Type 12 Surface-to-Ship Missile, initially introduced in 2012, represents a crucial component of Japan’s defensive arsenal. Equipped with an inertial navigation system (INS) with mid-course GPS guidance and superior precision due to upgraded Terrain Contour Matching and target discrimination capabilities, the missile has demonstrated enhanced effectiveness.

This accelerated deployment underlines Japan’s strategic commitment to fortify its defensive capabilities amid evolving security challenges from Russia and China.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Colton Jones
Colton Jones
Colton Jones is the deputy editor of Defence Blog. He is a US-based journalist, writer and publisher who specializes in the defense industry in North America and Europe. He has written about emerging technology in military magazines and elsewhere. He is a former Air Force airmen and served at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Israeli troops use new mystery drone

Dylan Malyasov -
A recently circulated short video across various social media platforms captured what seems to be the inaugural deployment of Israel's latest mystery drone by...

Ukrainian military receives new batch of M113 armored vehicles

Army

China starts mass production of new armored vehicle

Army

US Air Force plans to use C-5M as floating gas station

Aviation

North Korea develops its own AWACS jet

Aviation

Ukrainian army receives new AQ 400 Scythe drones

Army
Change privacy settings

© 2023 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.