Saturday, October 7, 2023
type here...

Israel’s tank with Trophy system fell into hands of Hamas militants

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Israel’s most advanced operational tank, equipped with a Trophy active protection system, has been captured by Hamas militants.

As Israeli troops continue fighting in various locations and special forces and taking control and cleaning some areas, the first footages of abandoned and captured modern Merkava and Namer combat vehicles have emerged.

Multiple videos of abandoned Merkava Mk4 main battle tank and Namer heavy armored personnel carrier have been published on social media.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The vehicles were left by soldiers behind at their positions along the border during a surprise offensive by the Palestinian militant group Hamas that began on Saturday morning.

The newest Merkava Mk4 and Namer armored personnel carrier had a modern Trophy active protection system. The countermeasure system combines a radar with launchers that shoot a burst of metal pellets, akin to a large shotgun, to destroy incoming anti-tank rockets and missiles.

Starting in 2009, the IDF began fitting Mk 4 variants with the Trophy Active Protection System.

The Palestinian Islamist group Hamas launched the biggest attack on Israel in years on Saturday, killing hundreds civilians and soldiers in a surprise assault that combined gunmen penetrating into Israeli towns with a barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense adviser and a consultant. He graduated in business management and worked at leading European defense companies before becoming a military journalist. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Russian military receives new artillery systems

Dylan Malyasov -
Russian defense giant Rostec announced Thursday that Russian armed forces recently received its new Floks self-propelled artillery systems. "The handover of the Flocks to the Ministry of Defense is...

Tiny Ukrainian drone knocked out Russia’s new artillery system

Army

Russia wants to ramp up Su-34 combat jet production

Aviation

Hamas captures hundreds of Israeli military vehicles and tanks

Army

US shoots down armed Turkish drone in Syria

Aviation

Hamas drone drops grenade on Israeli Merkava tank

Army

Copyright © 2023 Defence Blog