Israel shot down Hezbollah’s kamikaze drone

Israel has reportedly shot down a kamikaze drone launched by the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

The incident highlights the ongoing challenges and threats that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) face, especially from non-state actors in the region.

The Israeli Air Force confirmed on Sunday that “an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was identified approaching from Lebanese territory towards the state of Israel.” The UAV was tracked by the IDF’s surveillance and control systems and successfully intercepted over Lebanese territory by the Air Defense Forces.

The incident serves as a reminder of the persistent security challenges facing Israel, particularly from Iran-backed Hezbollah, which has a history of launching drones into Israeli airspace.

The use of kamikaze drones, which are designed to carry explosive payloads and inflict damage upon their targets, further escalates the threat level.